Morgan Stanley Increases Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Price Target to $156.00

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SRE. Barclays boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

NYSE SRE traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,092. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.15. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.33 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRE. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $820,000. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in Sempra Energy by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 22,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in Sempra Energy by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 11,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the second quarter worth $2,027,000. 75.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

