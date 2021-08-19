Morgan Stanley Has $10.07 Million Position in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,552 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,682 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of Bank of Hawaii worth $10,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BOH. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 366.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Weil Company Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $83.40 on Thursday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $48.77 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.56.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 15.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Bank of Hawaii’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 69.43%.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.16, for a total transaction of $496,823.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $478,830.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,857,571. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock valued at $4,268,090. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management and institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offering equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

