Morgan Stanley Cuts Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,387 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.32% of Patterson Companies worth $9,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 8.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Patterson Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Patterson Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Patterson Companies by 89.5% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PDCO opened at $29.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.15 and a one year high of $37.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.45%.

In related news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 4,577 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total value of $163,307.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Patterson Companies from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

