Morgan Stanley Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,952 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $10,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 199,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF in the 1st quarter worth $387,000. Finally, Curi Capital raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Curi Capital now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after purchasing an additional 20,224 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a one year low of $18.44 and a one year high of $23.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.64.

