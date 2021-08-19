Morgan Stanley Boosts Stock Position in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 785.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 604,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 536,151 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $9,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gates Industrial by 22.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,753,000 after purchasing an additional 925,156 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 81.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,761,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,263 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the first quarter worth about $54,893,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 175,972.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,035,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Gates Industrial by 50.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,184,000 after acquiring an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTES. Citigroup raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Inc sold 28,750,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total transaction of $441,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gates Industrial stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $10.58 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $915.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.86 million. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 6.98%. Gates Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gates Industrial Profile

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

