Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VTEX. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.60 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of VTEX stock opened at $23.79 on Monday. Vtex has a one year low of $21.25 and a one year high of $33.36.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

