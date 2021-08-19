More Coin Price Down 20.8% Over Last Week (MORE)

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 18th. One More Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, More Coin has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. More Coin has a market cap of $116,712.51 and $249.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002260 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00056344 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00015182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002261 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.97 or 0.00851418 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.88 or 0.00047168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00102919 BTC.

About More Coin

More Coin is a coin. It launched on June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin . The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

Buying and Selling More Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

