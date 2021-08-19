Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 709,900 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the July 15th total of 520,600 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

In other news, General Counsel Nasym Afsari sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $28,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,285. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 21,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,189,865 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Montrose Environmental Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEG. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 1,477.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 65,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 61,720 shares during the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,920 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 104,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 109.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 8,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Montrose Environmental Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.61.

NYSE:MEG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.55. 104,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,060. Montrose Environmental Group has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $59.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -10.24.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.63). Montrose Environmental Group had a positive return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. Analysts forecast that Montrose Environmental Group will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Montrose Environmental Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montrose Environmental Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.