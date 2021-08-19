Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $8.21. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 500 shares traded.
The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05).
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)
Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.
Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.