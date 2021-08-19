Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $9.01, but opened at $8.21. Montauk Renewables shares last traded at $8.33, with a volume of 500 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Montauk Renewables by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Montauk Renewables in the first quarter worth $66,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Montauk Renewables during the first quarter valued at $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Montauk Renewables during the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. 2.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile (NASDAQ:MNTK)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

