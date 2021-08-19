Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ MNTK opened at $8.03 on Thursday. Montauk Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $14.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 88.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 27,893 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Montauk Renewables during the second quarter valued at about $302,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 449.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 23,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 48.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

About Montauk Renewables

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

