Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Increases Dividend to $0.26 Per Share

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the auto parts company on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Monro has increased its dividend by 23.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO stock opened at $54.74 on Thursday. Monro has a one year low of $39.39 and a one year high of $72.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.15.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monro will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

MNRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.