Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Short Interest Update

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,810,000 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the July 15th total of 13,650,000 shares. Currently, 5.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 14,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded Moderna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.71.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $8.24 on Thursday, hitting $390.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,498,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $294.04. The company has a market cap of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.01 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6457.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 29.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.70, for a total transaction of $843,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Lori M. Henderson sold 6,600 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $1,149,720.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,674.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 308,200 shares of company stock worth $81,150,258 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 12.6% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Moderna by 346.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,929,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $759,000. 50.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

