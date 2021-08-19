Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 4,288 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 308,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,288 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF comprises about 0.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.96% of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF worth $15,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,250,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,067,000 after purchasing an additional 277,875 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,880,000 after purchasing an additional 94,702 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 196.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 104,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 69,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 366,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 42,137 shares during the last quarter.

RWO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $53.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,344. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $37.71 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.05.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

