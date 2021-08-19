Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 41 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,883,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter.

MDY traded down $3.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $482.39. The company had a trading volume of 55,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 941,756. The business’s 50 day moving average is $490.19. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $321.77 and a 52 week high of $507.63.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

