Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,795 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 274.7% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.75% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $59.17. The stock had a trading volume of 588,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,588,027. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $40.97 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $271.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.83.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 38.31%.

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Comcast from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.93.

About Comcast

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

