Modera Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in 3M during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in 3M by 32.0% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.92.

In other 3M news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total transaction of $640,501.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock worth $4,103,569 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,409,188. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $198.77. 3M has a 12-month low of $156.13 and a 12-month high of $208.95. The firm has a market cap of $113.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that 3M will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

