Modera Wealth Management LLC Has $84.30 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,068,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,326 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $84,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after buying an additional 2,260,184 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,706,000 after buying an additional 1,366,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $49,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.24. 2,621,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,507,801. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.97 and a 1-year high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

