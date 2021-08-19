Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.090-$0.110 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.50 million-$51 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $49.88 million.Model N also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.450-$0.470 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.26. The company had a trading volume of 200,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,325. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Model N has a 1-year low of $28.98 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.71.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. Model N had a negative return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Model N will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum upgraded Model N from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.20.

In other news, SVP Mark Albert Anderson sold 5,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $180,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $463,171.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,030 shares of company stock valued at $726,760 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Model N stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,270 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Model N were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

