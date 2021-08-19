Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) SVP Sells $45,671.22 in Stock

Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) SVP Laura Selig sold 1,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total transaction of $45,671.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of MODN traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,742. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.71. Model N, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $51.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Model N by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,426 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,330,000 after acquiring an additional 103,213 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Model N by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Model N by 392.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 48,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

MODN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Model N from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.20.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc engages in the provision of revenue management cloud solutions for the life science and technology industries. Its solutions include two complementary suites of software applications: Revenue Management Enterprise and Revenue Management Intelligence. The Revenue Management Enterprise suite serves as the system of record for and automates the execution of revenue management processes such as pricing, contracting and incentive & rebate management.

