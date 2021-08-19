Modefi Price Tops $1.08 on Exchanges (MOD)

Modefi (CURRENCY:MOD) traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Modefi coin can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00002314 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Modefi has a total market capitalization of $14.69 million and $1.13 million worth of Modefi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Modefi has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Modefi alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00057683 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003015 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00015137 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $396.45 or 0.00852521 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.20 or 0.00047744 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00104647 BTC.

Modefi Coin Profile

MOD is a coin. Modefi’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,647,449 coins. Modefi’s official Twitter account is @Modefi_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Modum is a platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a supply chain for the pharmacy industry assuring a high level of data integrity, security, independent verification and, flexible data ownership, just to name a few characteristics. In order to achieve this, Modum solutions enable companies to prove compliance with GDP regulations using blockchain and Internet-of-Things (IoT) technology. The Modum token will give to users voting rights. The token holders could vote to decide either if the pre-defined milestones of the project were achieved or not. Furthermore, users will benefit as Modum shareholders. “

Modefi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Modefi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Modefi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Modefi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Modefi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Modefi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.