Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Short Interest Down 43.4% in July

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 396,400 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the July 15th total of 699,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MIRM shares. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.61.

In related news, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 10,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $180,288.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder James E. Flynn sold 99,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $1,570,328.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,163 shares of company stock worth $2,548,289 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $382,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,502,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 55,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 9,121 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 60.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MIRM traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.12. The stock had a trading volume of 35,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,330. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.89 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.05.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($1.04). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

About Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its product candidates include Maralixibat and Volixibat. The company was founded by Niall O’Donnel, Michael Grey and Christopher Peetz on May 7, 2018 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

