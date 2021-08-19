Mirror Protocol Price Up 32.9% Over Last 7 Days (MIR)

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded up 32.9% against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $354.43 million and approximately $149.18 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.56 or 0.00009805 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official website for Mirror Protocol is eth.mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

