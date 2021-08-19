Miroslav Reljanovic Sells 1,200,000 Shares of Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) Stock

Ergomed plc (LON:ERGO) insider Miroslav Reljanovic sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.68), for a total value of £14,400,000 ($18,813,692.19).

LON ERGO opened at GBX 1,240 ($16.20) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £605.53 million and a P/E ratio of 64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,209.16. Ergomed plc has a 1-year low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,440 ($18.81).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ERGO shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “no recommendation” rating on shares of Ergomed in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Numis Securities raised Ergomed to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 1,330 ($17.38) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Ergomed plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical trial planning, management, and monitoring; and drug safety and medical information services in the United Kingdom and Rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Clinical Research Outsourcing and Pharmacovigilance.

