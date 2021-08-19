Mirati Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRTX)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 1,885 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,339% compared to the typical daily volume of 131 call options.

In related news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 2,326.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after acquiring an additional 20,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 124.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $138.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $159.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.95 and a beta of 1.37. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $130.60 and a 52-week high of $249.42.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.83). On average, analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.36.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

