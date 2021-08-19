Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. Makes New $125,000 Investment in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Teradata by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Teradata by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Teradata by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,504,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 177,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,348 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Teradata by 3.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDC opened at $51.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Teradata Co. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $59.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.12. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Teradata news, CRO Todd Cione sold 48,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $2,228,472.28. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 309,010 shares in the company, valued at $14,251,541.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 3,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $191,597.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,078,580.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on TDC shares. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Teradata from $27.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Teradata from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.13.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hybrid cloud analytics software provider. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data warehouse and analytics platform.

