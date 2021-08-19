MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) Short Interest Down 37.9% in July

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, a decrease of 37.9% from the July 15th total of 36,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ MNDO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $3.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,034. The company has a market cap of $63.36 million, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.73. MIND C.T.I. has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,303,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 37,714 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 184,421 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 17,669 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,619 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 61,585 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,252 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, supports, implements, and operates real-time and off-line convergent billing and customer care software solutions in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers billing and customer care solutions that support various services, such as voice, data, and content services, as well as prepaid, postpaid, and pay-in-advance payment models in a single platform.

