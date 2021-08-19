MimbleWimbleCoin Price Reaches $5.24 on Exchanges (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $5.24 or 0.00011458 BTC on popular exchanges. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market capitalization of $56.43 million and $180,042.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $207.72 or 0.00454061 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003526 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.31 or 0.01371292 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000247 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,766,753 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

