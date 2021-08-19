Milton C. Ault III Purchases 10,000 Shares of Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Stock

Ault Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) Chairman Milton C. Ault III acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Milton C. Ault III also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ault Global alerts:

On Friday, June 18th, Milton C. Ault III purchased 500 shares of Ault Global stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,350.00.

NYSEAMERICAN:DPW opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.47. Ault Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.44 and a 1-year high of $10.94.

Ault Global (NYSEAMERICAN:DPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. Ault Global had a negative return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 76.80%. The company had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ault Global by 643.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,230,322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,290,000 after buying an additional 1,930,146 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ault Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,906,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ault Global by 484.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 368,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ault Global by 101.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 151,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Ault Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $544,000. 5.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ault Global

Ault Global Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells power system solutions for the military/aerospace, medical, and industrial-telecommunication industries in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers custom power system solutions; high-grade flexibility series power supply products, such as power rectifiers; and value-added services for original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Ault Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ault Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.