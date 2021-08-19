Millennium Management LLC Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,012 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,074 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 6.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,287 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 24.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 62.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,484 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 12,511 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 61.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 13,406 shares during the period. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RBBN stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $921.27 million, a P/E ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.09. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $11.25.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 12.35%. On average, analysts predict that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

RBBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ribbon Communications from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

About Ribbon Communications

Ribbon Communications, Inc delivers communications software, IP and optical networking solutions to service providers, enterprises, and infrastructure sectors. It operates through the following segments: Cloud & Edge and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides secure and reliable software and hardware products, solutions, and services for enabling Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) communications, Voice over Long-Term Evolution (VoLTE) and Voice Over 5G (VoNR) communications, and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UC&C) within service provider and enterprise networks and from the cloud.

