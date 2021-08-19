Millennium Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Position in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)

Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) by 377.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,042 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in OneSpan were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OneSpan by 8,391.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of OneSpan in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alfred A. Nietzel bought 10,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.83 per share, with a total value of $188,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Worth bought 5,000 shares of OneSpan stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $95,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,683 shares in the company, valued at $625,225.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,081 shares of company stock valued at $883,961 over the last ninety days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of OSPN stock opened at $18.82 on Thursday. OneSpan Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.05. The company has a market cap of $756.77 million, a P/E ratio of -39.21 and a beta of 0.58.

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). OneSpan had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%. The business had revenue of $52.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that OneSpan Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

