Millennium Management LLC Acquires New Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 35,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. 52.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group stock opened at $30.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.60. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $44.04.

In related news, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 11,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $322,645.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Several research firms have issued reports on SHLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $49.00) on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shoals Technologies Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.08.

Shoals Technologies Group Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

