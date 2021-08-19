Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the July 15th total of 1,250,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 483,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Milestone Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLSS. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Milestone Scientific by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 476,594 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 45,274 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Milestone Scientific by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Milestone Scientific by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,760 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 39,821 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Milestone Scientific by 287.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 116,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 86,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Milestone Scientific during the first quarter worth $158,000. 15.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MLSS stock remained flat at $$1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday. 146,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,835. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.78. The firm has a market cap of $109.48 million, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of 1.32. Milestone Scientific has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $4.85.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 million. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 123.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.49%. Sell-side analysts predict that Milestone Scientific will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company. The firm patents, designs and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments for medical, dental, cosmetic and veterinary applications. It operates through the Dental and Medical segments.

