Milestone Resources Group Ltd Buys 4,687 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 9.1% of Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Milestone Resources Group Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $162,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,713.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,087,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,412. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,402.15 and a fifty-two week high of $2,767.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,570.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,950.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,821.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

