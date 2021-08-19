Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the July 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Mid-Southern Bancorp stock remained flat at $$15.45 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 746 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433. The firm has a market cap of $46.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.66. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $12.30 and a 52-week high of $16.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSVB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp by 499,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mid-Southern Bancorp by 50.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans.

