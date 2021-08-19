MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $535.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $719.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $700.00 to $540.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of MicroStrategy stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $653.50. The stock had a trading volume of 5,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,048. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $623.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.78, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $136.89 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00.

In other news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.50, for a total value of $654,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Phong Le sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $643.08, for a total transaction of $6,430,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,430,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,850 shares of company stock valued at $18,427,185. Company insiders own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Context Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Context Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in MicroStrategy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in MicroStrategy by 104,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,094 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in MicroStrategy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in MicroStrategy by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. 52.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

