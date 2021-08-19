Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CFO David Zinsner Sells 8,050 Shares of Stock

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $568,249.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

David Zinsner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $621,138.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50.

Shares of MU stock opened at $70.62 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.99. The company has a market capitalization of $79.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.26.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Cleveland Research downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.52.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MU. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $251,000. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Micron Technology by 50.7% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in Micron Technology by 36.4% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,499 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $120,000. 73.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

