Michael Mente Sells 64,153 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $3,665,060.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 16th, Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $4,584,405.88.
- On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $4,385,645.00.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $4,732,481.58.
- On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40.
- On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $7,702,612.85.
- On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $6,772,103.14.
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,355,619.74.
- On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $6,150,432.80.
- On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $5,176,978.66.
- On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $6,076,468.41.
Shares of Revolve Group stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 809,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,945. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.00.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on RVLV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.
About Revolve Group
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
