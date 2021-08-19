Michael Mente Sells 64,153 Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) CEO Michael Mente sold 64,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total transaction of $3,665,060.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,758,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Mente also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Revolve Group alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Michael Mente sold 77,387 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $4,584,405.88.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael Mente sold 60,500 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.49, for a total transaction of $4,385,645.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael Mente sold 66,337 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.34, for a total transaction of $4,732,481.58.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael Mente sold 47,940 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $3,269,987.40.

On Monday, July 19th, Michael Mente sold 119,513 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $7,702,612.85.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael Mente sold 105,059 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total transaction of $6,772,103.14.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael Mente sold 76,487 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $5,355,619.74.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Michael Mente sold 92,627 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.40, for a total transaction of $6,150,432.80.

On Monday, June 21st, Michael Mente sold 83,797 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.78, for a total transaction of $5,176,978.66.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Michael Mente sold 107,911 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $6,076,468.41.

Shares of Revolve Group stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 809,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,945. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $74.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.00.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 783.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 50.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on RVLV shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Revolve Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.