MIB Coin (MIB) Price Hits $0.0030

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. MIB Coin has a market cap of $440,208.78 and approximately $25.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MIB Coin has traded up 36.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00026820 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00064420 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000059 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About MIB Coin

MIB Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 424,114,171 coins and its circulating supply is 146,812,243 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MIB Coin is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

