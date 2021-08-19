MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.34). MGM Resorts International posted earnings of ($1.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of ($1.21) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.86) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for MGM Resorts International.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 11.74% and a negative net margin of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.52) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.15.

Shares of MGM stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.66. 527,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,950,775. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $45.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 2.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.25%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 16,600 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $713,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 20,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $880,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,888,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,350 shares of company stock valued at $1,755,575. 5.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 8.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,348,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,530,000 after buying an additional 107,716 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $8,707,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the second quarter worth about $3,529,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 106.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 13,654 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,423,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,017,000 after purchasing an additional 28,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

