MetaMorph (METM) Price Tops $0.0018 on Exchanges

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded up 34.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 19th. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $622,811.40 and $2.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MetaMorph has traded up 311.9% against the US dollar. One MetaMorph coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00057152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003004 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00015108 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.30 or 0.00853561 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00047351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00104099 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMorph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

