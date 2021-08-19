MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.84 Billion

Analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) will report $1.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.75 billion. MercadoLibre posted sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $6.99 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.73 billion to $7.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.93 billion to $10.18 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a positive return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,720.00 to $1,930.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,150.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet upgraded MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,927.72.

MELI opened at $1,784.13 on Thursday. MercadoLibre has a one year low of $959.87 and a one year high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market cap of $88.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -35,682.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,586.73.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 63 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

