Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Short Interest Up 21.7% in July

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,040,000 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 9,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on MLCO. TheStreet lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 24th. HSBC raised shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 124.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MLCO traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.91. 275,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $23.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.74.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $566.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.49 million. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 51.60% and a negative net margin of 52.01%. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 222.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. Analysts predict that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

