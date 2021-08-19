Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Meggitt PLC (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the July 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

OTCMKTS:MEGGY traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.12. Meggitt has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.76 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group.

