Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,075 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,448 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.7% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $52,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $46,939,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 129,137 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $15,255,000 after acquiring an additional 107,990 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,349 shares of company stock worth $6,762,321 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MDT. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.48.

NYSE:MDT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,012,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,382,295. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $98.44 and a twelve month high of $132.39.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

