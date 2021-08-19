MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $41.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. MediaAlpha traded as low as $21.30 and last traded at $21.30, with a volume of 3320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on MAX. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.78.

In related news, insider Kuanling Amy Yeh sold 7,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $304,957.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $908,257.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mikalis sold 12,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $529,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,527.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,856 shares of company stock valued at $9,364,613 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 60.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -161.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.51.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.38 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

