Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman Sells 20,069 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 20,069 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $673,114.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 452,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,166,687.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Roxanne Oulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Roxanne Oulman sold 8,225 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total value of $277,100.25.

On Thursday, July 15th, Roxanne Oulman sold 19,427 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $596,214.63.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Roxanne Oulman sold 6,680 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $210,553.60.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $33.58 on Thursday. Medallia, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.58 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.72 and a beta of 1.54.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 33.99% and a negative return on equity of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $131.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MDLA. Needham & Company LLC cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.60 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. William Blair cut Medallia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. decreased their target price on Medallia from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities cut Medallia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medallia by 5,268.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Medallia during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

