McPherson’s Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:MCP)

McPherson’s Limited (ASX:MCP) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.17.

McPherson’s Company Profile

McPherson's Limited provides health, wellness, and beauty products in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company offers beauty care, hair care, skin care, and personal care items, including facial wipes, cotton pads, and foot comfort products, as well as various kitchen essentials, such as baking papers, cling wraps, and aluminum foil.

