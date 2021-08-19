Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Maxim Integrated Products in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.83.

In other news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 13,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $1,320,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $7,191,452. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $100.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.16. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.74 and a twelve month high of $105.49.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $719.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 41.95%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

