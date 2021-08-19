Maxim Group Initiates Coverage on Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER)

Equities research analysts at Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Maxim Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet downgraded Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.20.

Get Xperi alerts:

Shares of XPER stock opened at $20.39 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96. Xperi has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 14.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xperi will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of Xperi stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $153,776.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,894,016.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XPER. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 2.2% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,526,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 8.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xperi

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.