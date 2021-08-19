Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.09 Per Share

Brokerages expect Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) to post $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Masonite International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.67 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55. Masonite International reported earnings of $2.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Masonite International will report full-year earnings of $8.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.42 to $8.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.90 to $10.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Masonite International.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $662.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The business’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Masonite International in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.83.

Shares of NYSE DOOR traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.49. 1,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,871. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.84.

In related news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.80 per share, for a total transaction of $55,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,054. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $917,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,101.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Masonite International by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masonite International (DOOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.